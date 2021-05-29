Golden Independence Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) Short Interest Update

Golden Independence Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GIDMF traded down 0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,746. Golden Independence Mining has a 1 year low of 0.15 and a 1 year high of 0.57.

Golden Independence Mining Company Profile

Golden Independence Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets in Canada. It explores for gold and silver ores. The company's flagship property is the Independence gold project with 640 acres of lode and mill-site claims located in Battle Mountain, Nevada.

