Golden Independence Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) Short Interest Update

Golden Independence Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:GIDMF traded down 0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,746. Golden Independence Mining has a 1 year low of 0.15 and a 1 year high of 0.57.
Golden Independence Mining Company Profile
See Also: Analyst Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Independence Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Independence Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.