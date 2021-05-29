GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.GoPro also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.030-0.050 EPS.

GPRO stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,583,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,904,263. GoPro has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.47. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.00 and a beta of 1.21.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $203.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 21.47%. GoPro’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GoPro will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPRO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.48.

In other news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 28,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $257,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,426. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $2,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,747 shares in the company, valued at $8,209,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 531,955 shares of company stock worth $5,907,264. 19.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

