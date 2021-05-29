H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in May

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the April 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised H. Lundbeck A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised H. Lundbeck A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. H. Lundbeck A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Get H. Lundbeck A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLUYY traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.11. 23,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,894. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $43.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.