Harbor Financial Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,042 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $57.34 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $59.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.59 and its 200-day moving average is $52.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

