Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) will announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02. Harley-Davidson reported earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 288.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $3.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Northcoast Research lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.53.

NYSE HOG traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $48.47. 889,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,823. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.62 and a 200-day moving average of $39.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,114.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 24,315 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 218,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,033,000 after buying an additional 18,830 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

