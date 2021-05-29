Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Reaches $8.90 on Major Exchanges

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $127.10 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $8.90 or 0.00026055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,149.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,226.96 or 0.06521204 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $629.74 or 0.01844068 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.15 or 0.00468974 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.08 or 0.00181781 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.25 or 0.00680090 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.15 or 0.00471890 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006048 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.19 or 0.00425149 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,284,406 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

