Head-To-Head Analysis: StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) vs. MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD)

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) and MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StageZero Life Sciences $4.15 million 6.55 -$6.86 million N/A N/A MyMD Pharmaceuticals $1.58 million 23.03 -$17.58 million N/A N/A

StageZero Life Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than MyMD Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StageZero Life Sciences -200.26% N/A -182.21% MyMD Pharmaceuticals N/A -38.60% -34.99%

Volatility & Risk

StageZero Life Sciences has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MyMD Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for StageZero Life Sciences and MyMD Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StageZero Life Sciences 0 1 0 0 2.00 MyMD Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of StageZero Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MyMD Pharmaceuticals beats StageZero Life Sciences on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

StageZero Life Sciences Company Profile

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology is Sentinel Principle, which identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood. The company's lead product is ColonSentry, a blood test to determine an individual's current risk for having colorectal cancer. It also offers Aristotle, a multi-cancer panel test for simultaneously screening for 10 cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer; and COVID PCR testing and blood test analysis. StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug products in the targeting of aging and age-related diseases; autoimmune diseases; and chronic pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders. It commercializes MYMD-1, a novel therapeutic to impact conditions related to immunometabolic dysregulation; and SUPERA-1R, a synthetic cannabidiol that offers bioavailability and potency than botanicals. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

