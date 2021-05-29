HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $162.56 million-$168.16 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.75 million.

HHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Renaissance Capital downgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Shares of HeadHunter Group stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. HeadHunter Group has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $43.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.57 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.21.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 100.21%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. HeadHunter Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that HeadHunter Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

