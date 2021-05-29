Hedera Hashgraph Price Tops $0.21 (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 29th. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $1.75 billion and $252.28 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000605 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00066231 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00045937 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.98 or 0.00264956 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00044022 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00031072 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007680 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,430,320,397 coins. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

