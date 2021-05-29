Hemp Naturals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPMM) Short Interest Update

Hemp Naturals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPMM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 76.0% from the April 29th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,176,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Hemp Naturals stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. 25,918,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,789,225. Hemp Naturals has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $21.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

About Hemp Naturals

Hemp Naturals, Inc, an early stage company, focuses on researching, developing, acquiring, and selling products made of industrial hemp. The company offers rolling papers through 25 retail outlets, which include gas stations, convenience stores, tobacco shops, and liquor stores. It also intends to offer consumer goods that are made of industrial hemp and/or the non-psychoactive ingredients of the cannabis plant, such as nutritional hemp health supplements, hemp shakes and/or foods, and beauty supply products, as well as hemp clothing.

