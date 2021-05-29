Hemp Naturals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPMM) Short Interest Update

Hemp Naturals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPMM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 76.0% from the April 29th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,176,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Hemp Naturals stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. 25,918,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,789,225. Hemp Naturals has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $21.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.
About Hemp Naturals
Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for Hemp Naturals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemp Naturals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.