Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) Short Interest Down 60.3% in May

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 60.3% from the April 29th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HOFSQ remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 210,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $704,925.00, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.30. Hermitage Offshore Services has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $3.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.

Hermitage Offshore Services Company Profile

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in offshore support vessel business primarily in the North Sea and off the coast of West Africa. It owns and operates a fleet of 23 vessels comprising of ten platform supply vessels, 11 crew boats, and 2 anchor handling supply vessels.

