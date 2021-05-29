Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Short Interest Update

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 274,800 shares, an increase of 178.1% from the April 29th total of 98,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HCHDF shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Friday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Shares of HCHDF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.84. 28,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,595. Hochschild Mining has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.87.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.