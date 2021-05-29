Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.97. Honeywell International reported earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year earnings of $8.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on HON. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,480,489,000 after acquiring an additional 839,066 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,494,613,000 after acquiring an additional 379,995 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,167,460,000 after acquiring an additional 477,569 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,704,272,000 after acquiring an additional 824,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,116,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,545,155,000 after acquiring an additional 251,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,529,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $137.53 and a 1 year high of $232.65. The company has a market capitalization of $160.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

