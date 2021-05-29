Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Short Interest Update

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 104.3% from the April 29th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hugoton Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.17. 5,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,610. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.19.

About Hugoton Royalty Trust

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. Hugoton Royalty Trust was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

