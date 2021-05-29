HUNT (HUNT) Price Reaches $0.27 on Top Exchanges

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. HUNT has a total market cap of $29.60 million and $6,494.00 worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUNT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000781 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HUNT has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00072873 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00018329 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.15 or 0.00859532 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,022.20 or 0.08801087 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00087859 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

