HYCON (HYC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $324.00

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 23% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 29th. HYCON has a total market capitalization of $4.91 million and $324.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HYCON has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HYCON alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000073 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00108641 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000236 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYCON (CRYPTO:HYC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,023,188,710 coins and its circulating supply is 2,673,188,709 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HYCON is hycon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HYCON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HYCON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.