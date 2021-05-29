Iconic Token Market Cap Achieves $3.90 Million (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 29th. Over the last week, Iconic Token has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $3.90 million and approximately $2,528.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00056647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.47 or 0.00314489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.75 or 0.00193537 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003849 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.20 or 0.00832716 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,967,630 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.