Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INE shares. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE INE traded down C$0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching C$20.25. The company had a trading volume of 385,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,484. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$18.18 and a 52 week high of C$32.48. The stock has a market cap of C$3.54 billion and a PE ratio of -17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.04, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.61.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$167.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$168.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.88%.

In related news, Director Daniel Lafrance purchased 2,000 shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$693,010.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.