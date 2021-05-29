Insureum 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $463,416.00 (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. In the last week, Insureum has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One Insureum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0314 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Insureum has a market capitalization of $6.71 million and approximately $463,416.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insureum Coin Profile

ISR is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insureum is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

