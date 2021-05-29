Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Short Interest Update

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the April 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of INBP stock remained flat at $$1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday. 8,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,733. The stock has a market cap of $36.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of -0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92. Integrated BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.25.

Integrated BioPharma Company Profile

Integrated BioPharma, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States, Luxembourg, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses.

