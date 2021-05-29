Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Reduced by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,272 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,683 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $727,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Intel by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $57.12 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $230.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.31 and a 200-day moving average of $56.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

