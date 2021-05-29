Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.82.

Several research firms have commented on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

In related news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total transaction of $12,313,548.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,402,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,366,820.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,742 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,922. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,128,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14,609.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 20,746 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.88. 3,193,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,378,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $90.01 and a 12-month high of $121.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.47.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

