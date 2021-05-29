International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Short Interest Update

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 52.8% from the April 29th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other news, CFO Jason Sunstein bought 55,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $70,666.24. Insiders bought a total of 142,258 shares of company stock valued at $191,046 in the last 90 days.

OTCMKTS:ILAL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,263. International Land Alliance has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27.

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company primarily in the Baja California Norte region of Mexico. It purchases properties; subdivides the properties into residential and commercial building lots; and finances and sells the lots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

