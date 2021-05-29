JustLiquidity Trading Down 76.5% This Week (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded down 52.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 29th. One JustLiquidity coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.68 or 0.00025352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded down 76.5% against the dollar. JustLiquidity has a market capitalization of $4.93 million and approximately $849,357.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00058393 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.04 or 0.00315644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.27 or 0.00190702 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003971 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.46 or 0.00769742 BTC.

About JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 568,567 coins. JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity . JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

Buying and Selling JustLiquidity

