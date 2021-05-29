KARMA Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,284.00 (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. During the last week, KARMA has traded 56.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. KARMA has a total market cap of $82.70 million and approximately $2,284.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

