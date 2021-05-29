Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Short Interest Update

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 59.2% from the April 29th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS KNRRY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.05. 10,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,104. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $35.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.20.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KNRRY. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

