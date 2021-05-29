Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.40.

Several equities analysts have commented on KRUS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRUS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at $1,793,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at $800,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 183,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 20,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

KRUS traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.98. 30,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,621. The stock has a market cap of $361.81 million, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 2.24. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $43.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78). Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 97.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.41%. The business had revenue of $9.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

