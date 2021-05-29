Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) Short Interest Up 94.2% in May

Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 559,400 shares, a growth of 94.2% from the April 29th total of 288,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,389,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LTNC remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,229,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,160,688. Labor Smart has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.
About Labor Smart
Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions
Receive News & Ratings for Labor Smart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labor Smart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.