Lamden (TAU) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $55,223.00

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. In the last week, Lamden has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a market capitalization of $6.58 million and approximately $55,223.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0462 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00017836 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006048 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000142 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000774 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

