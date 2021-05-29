Lear (NYSE:LEA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lear (NYSE:LEA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.35 billion-$21.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.42 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LEA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $184.46.

Shares of LEA traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $193.36. 365,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,535. Lear has a 52-week low of $102.17 and a 52-week high of $197.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lear will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.76%.

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at $6,370,641.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,114 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

