LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $90 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.78 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LifeMD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ LFMD traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.88. 1,198,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,895. LifeMD has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $33.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($2.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.29). The business had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 million. Research analysts anticipate that LifeMD will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Stefan Galluppi bought 3,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $39,478.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at $39,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Corey Deutsch acquired 22,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $199,470.15. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 71,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,845.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 44,351 shares of company stock valued at $404,899. 35.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LifeMD stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of LifeMD as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that would offer virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and iNR Wellness MD, a supplement for immune and digestive support.

