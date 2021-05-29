Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $505,282.00

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $7.99 million and $505,282.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.07 or 0.00006048 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.10 or 0.00470515 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00010959 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000228 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

