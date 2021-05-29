Litentry (LIT) Hits Market Cap of $68.92 Million

Litentry (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Litentry has a total market capitalization of $68.92 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of Litentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Litentry has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Litentry coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.02 or 0.00008757 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00072669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00018241 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $296.92 or 0.00860678 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,039.15 or 0.08809576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00087645 BTC.

Litentry Profile

LIT is a coin. Litentry’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,816,173 coins. Litentry’s official Twitter account is @litentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

Litentry Coin Trading

