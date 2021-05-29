Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the April 29th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 310,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS LTMCF remained flat at $$0.34 during trading hours on Friday. 101,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,545. Lithium Chile has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33.
About Lithium Chile
Read More: Inverted Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.