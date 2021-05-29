Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the April 29th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 310,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS LTMCF remained flat at $$0.34 during trading hours on Friday. 101,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,545. Lithium Chile has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33.

About Lithium Chile

Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Chile. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company primarily explores for a lithium property portfolio consisting of 110,280 hectares covering sections of 11 salars and two laguna complexes in Chile.

