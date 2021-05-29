MASQ Tops One Day Volume of $157,627.00 (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. In the last week, MASQ has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. MASQ has a market cap of $3.12 million and $157,627.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000494 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00057003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.15 or 0.00328859 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00196011 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003943 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.21 or 0.00798178 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ was first traded on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,522,706 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

