Massnet (MASS) Reaches Market Cap of $30.77 Million

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Over the last seven days, Massnet has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Massnet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000938 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Massnet has a market cap of $30.77 million and $1.62 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Massnet Coin Profile

Massnet is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 96,632,933 coins. Massnet’s official website is massnet.org . Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken . Massnet’s official message board is medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

Massnet Coin Trading

