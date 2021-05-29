MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $156 million-$161 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.62 million.

MAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised MediaAlpha from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MediaAlpha from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.67.

MAX traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.32. 310,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,807. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a PE ratio of -302.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.64. MediaAlpha has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert Perine sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $153,422.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,627.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Yi sold 841,868 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $37,564,150.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,224.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,825,084 shares of company stock valued at $128,316,522 in the last three months.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

