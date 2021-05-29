Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the April 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MCUJF remained flat at $$1.13 during trading hours on Friday. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,138. Medicure has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07.

Get Medicure alerts:

Medicure Company Profile

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market in the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Medicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.