Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.60-5.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.72. Medtronic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 5.600-5.750 EPS.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,530,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,652,062. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.92 and a 200-day moving average of $118.68. The stock has a market cap of $170.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 10.36%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDT. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.61.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

