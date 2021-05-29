Mirrored Microsoft (mMSFT) Market Cap Hits $28.20 Million

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Mirrored Microsoft has a total market cap of $28.20 million and $88,173.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirrored Microsoft has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Microsoft coin can currently be bought for approximately $254.82 or 0.00742605 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00056902 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.74 or 0.00319806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.50 or 0.00196720 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003992 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.77 or 0.00853207 BTC.

Mirrored Microsoft Coin Profile

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 110,648 coins. Mirrored Microsoft’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Microsoft’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Microsoft’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Microsoft Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Microsoft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Microsoft should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Microsoft using one of the exchanges listed above.

