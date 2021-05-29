Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.003-1.003 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.46 billion-$12.46 billion.

Mitsubishi Estate stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.49. 26,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,652. Mitsubishi Estate has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

MITEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 13 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

