More Coin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,293.00 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One More Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0554 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges. More Coin has a market capitalization of $110,774.43 and approximately $1,293.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, More Coin has traded 31.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get More Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00072873 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00018329 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $295.15 or 0.00859532 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,022.20 or 0.08801087 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00087859 BTC.

More Coin Coin Profile

More Coin is a coin. It launched on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for More Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for More Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.