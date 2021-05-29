Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) Short Interest Update

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 58.1% from the April 29th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 783,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MYHI traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 381,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,740. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. Mountain High Acquisitions has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.05.
About Mountain High Acquisitions
