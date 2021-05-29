Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) Short Interest Update

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 58.1% from the April 29th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 783,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MYHI traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 381,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,740. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. Mountain High Acquisitions has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.05.

Get Mountain High Acquisitions alerts:

About Mountain High Acquisitions

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp focuses on the acquisition and development of businesses and other assets within the hemp industry. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain High Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain High Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.