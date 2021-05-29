mStable USD Trading Up 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00002852 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $40.21 million and approximately $10,299.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,551.26 or 1.00691690 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00034387 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00011675 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00083566 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004878 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

