NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.82 Million

Equities analysts expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) to report sales of $62.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.99 million. NeoPhotonics reported sales of $103.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year sales of $285.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $277.13 million to $299.68 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $363.93 million, with estimates ranging from $352.40 million to $390.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.65%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

Shares of NYSE NPTN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.21. The company had a trading volume of 364,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,947. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.39. The stock has a market cap of $524.08 million, a P/E ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 0.98. NeoPhotonics has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 11,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $131,171.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,171.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby sold 90,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $814,116.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 450,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,833.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,771 shares of company stock worth $2,012,239. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

