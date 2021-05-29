New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.830–0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $709 million-$711 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $661.91 million.New Relic also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to -0.400–0.370 EPS.

Shares of NEWR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.68. The company had a trading volume of 296,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,931. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 0.86. New Relic has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $81.10.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.60 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 39.09% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. New Relic’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised New Relic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered New Relic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered New Relic from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.85.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Staples sold 3,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $208,835.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,513.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,192 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,496 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

