New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.400–0.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $172 million-$174 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.31 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -0.830–0.800 EPS.

Shares of New Relic stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $62.68. 296,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,931. New Relic has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $81.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 0.86.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. New Relic had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 39.09%. The company had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that New Relic will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEWR. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of New Relic from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of New Relic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Relic has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.85.

In other news, EVP Steve Hurn sold 5,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $344,256.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,830.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Staples sold 3,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $208,835.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,513.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,192 shares of company stock worth $4,458,496. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

