NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.190-6.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.NICE also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.450-1.550 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.36. 96,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.91, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. NICE has a 12-month low of $180.89 and a 12-month high of $288.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.08.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NICE will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NICE shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised shares of NICE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $246.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Pritchard Capital lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $288.92.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

