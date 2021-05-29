Nimiq (NIM) Trading Down 15.3% This Week

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 29th. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $42.26 million and $976,793.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,937.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,261.83 or 0.06664590 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $630.38 or 0.01857435 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.98 or 0.00471377 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.05 or 0.00182836 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $239.43 or 0.00705497 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.69 or 0.00479389 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006082 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.18 or 0.00430739 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,486,225,336 coins and its circulating supply is 7,824,725,336 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

