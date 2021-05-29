Nuggets (NUG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,650.00

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Nuggets coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nuggets has a total market cap of $1.72 million and $1,650.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nuggets has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00057043 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.38 or 0.00319345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.73 or 0.00196637 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003979 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.63 or 0.00797422 BTC.

Nuggets Coin Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life

Nuggets Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

